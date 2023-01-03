Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after purchasing an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $152.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

