NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

