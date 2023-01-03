Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $260.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,204 shares of company stock worth $41,437,542 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

