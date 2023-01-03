Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 989 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.