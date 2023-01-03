Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $220.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

