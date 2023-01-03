BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $708.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $702.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $927.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

