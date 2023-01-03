Versor Investments LP Has $1.39 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $63.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

