The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,950,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 30,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.