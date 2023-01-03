Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $116.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

