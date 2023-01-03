Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

NYSE SLB opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

