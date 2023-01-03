Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

