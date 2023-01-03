Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 118,648 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $244,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 414.3% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

