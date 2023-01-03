Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $486.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $351.55 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

