Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 50,528 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $221,865,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $307.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

