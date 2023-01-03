NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,294,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $157,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. City State Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $307.11. The company has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

