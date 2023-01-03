HM Payson & Co. Purchases 726 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

