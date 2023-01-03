SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $43.05.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.