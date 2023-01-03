Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 187 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Blackstone by 204.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

