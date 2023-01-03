Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $116.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAYX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

