Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $133,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

