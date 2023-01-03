Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $289,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $375.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.92 and its 200 day moving average is $357.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $237.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

