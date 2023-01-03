Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWM stock opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

