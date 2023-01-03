Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.