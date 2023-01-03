Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $610,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 98,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 30.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $420.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $439.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.53.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

