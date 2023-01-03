NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,215 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,942 shares of company stock worth $6,035,342 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.