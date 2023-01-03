HM Payson & Co. Has $10.98 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1,015.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,197 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,906,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

