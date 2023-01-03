Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 56 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $486.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $351.55 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

