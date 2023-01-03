HM Payson & Co. Sells 205,430 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 205,430 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

