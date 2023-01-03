Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.