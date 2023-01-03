Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 703 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 2.2% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $49,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $271,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

NYSE:ITW opened at $220.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

