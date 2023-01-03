iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,234 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $34,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,241,000 after purchasing an additional 750,981 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,894,000 after purchasing an additional 211,996 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,368,000 after purchasing an additional 210,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,004,000 after acquiring an additional 190,439 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

