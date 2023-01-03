Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $156.88 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

