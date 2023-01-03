Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,977 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after buying an additional 2,234,946 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91,000.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,822,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after purchasing an additional 497,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.73. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $108.69.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.