Chronos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 3.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $220.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

