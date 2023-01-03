Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

