Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

