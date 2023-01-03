Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 197 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Shares of BA stock opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.