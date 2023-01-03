Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $238.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

