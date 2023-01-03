Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 5,569 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

