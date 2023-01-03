Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,625 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,181 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

