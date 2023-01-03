Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $41,437,542 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:VEEV opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.