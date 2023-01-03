Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,999 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after buying an additional 583,608 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

