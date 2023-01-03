Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,299 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VO opened at $203.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

