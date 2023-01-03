Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shares of SHEL opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

