Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

