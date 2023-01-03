Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $557,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,900,000 after acquiring an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,139,000 after acquiring an additional 290,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,039,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,957,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $149.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.