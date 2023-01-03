Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 72 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.33 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $353.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

