Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,801 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.8% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD opened at $263.53 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.58.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.38.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

