Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,679 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 19,508 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $228.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $179.80 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

