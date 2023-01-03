Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 883 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.7% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

CL stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

